Sept 19 Lightstream Resources Ltd:
* Lightstream announces commencement of CCAA process and
second forbearance agreement
* Has not been able to reach satisfactory settlement
agreement with respect to litigation that has been commenced by
certain holders of unsecured notes
* As a result of failure to reach such a settlement, co is
required to discontinue currently contemplated plan of
arrangement under CBCA arrangement
* Intends to initiate proceedings at court to implement CCAA
sale transaction pursuant to an initial order on September 26
* Lightstream Resources Ltd says in addition to foregoing,
company has entered into a second forbearance agreement
* Lightstream Resources Ltd says commencement of CCAA sale
transaction is not expected to affect normal course business
operations
