Sept 20 CYBG Plc :

* Commitments to purchase have been received in relation to a resale of all of its 475 mln stg 5 pct. Fixed Rate Reset Callable Subordinated Tier 2 notes due 2026

* Purchase price payable by any purchaser in this resale is 968.0441 stg per 1,000 stg in principal amount of notes

* Notes are expected to be transferred by NAB to settlement manager, for onward transfer to purchasers, on Sept. 22 2016