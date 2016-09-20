Sept 20 Moody's on global auto sector:

* auto sector faces rising credit risks due to carbon transition

* Believes that regulators' increased focus on emissions compliance will accelerate reduction of emissions

* Changing consumer preferences ,such as demand for AFVs , is likely to become an important sales driver

* Financial risks are increasing as manufacturers' research and development ,capital spending need to increase against push to reduce emissions

* Expect demand to grow amid technological improvements, incentives created under government policies