Sept 20 SSM Holding AB (publ) (IPO-SSMH.ST):

* General Meeting declared special dividend of 39.87 Swedish crowns ($4.66) per share, or 12,000,870 crowns in total Source text: bit.ly/2d0bdQY Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5639 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)