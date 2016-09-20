UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 20 Attitude Property Ltd :
* FY ended June 2016 group profit before taxation of 175.3 million rupees versus 30 million rupees year ago
* FY group revenue of 250.3 million rupees versus 102 million rupees year ago
* Declared final dividend of 0.36 rupees per share, to be paid on or around Oct. 31, 2016 Source: bit.ly/2d0eik2 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources