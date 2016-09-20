Sept 20 Atenor :

* Announces launch of a 5 and 7-year bond issue in form of private placement

* First tranche matures at 5 years and offers a gross actuarial return of 3.00 percent

* Second tranche proposes a 7 years maturity and a gross actuarial return of 3.50 percent

* Minimum expected amount for this bond issue is 40 million euros ($44.71 million)

* These notes will be issued with a denomination of 100,000 euro and will be quoted on Alternext Brussels

