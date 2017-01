Sept 20 Kuwaiti European Holding Group (KEH):

* Announces that it has acquired a 23.1 pct stake in WH Ireland Group Plc for a consideration of 8.45 mln stg

* As part of the transaction, CEO will become KEH GROUP representative on WH Ireland board, subject to regulatory approval