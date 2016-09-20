UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 20 Esprit Holdings Ltd :
* Board has not recommended distribution of a final dividend
* Controlled space in retail is expected to decline by high-single-digit percentage
* FY16/17 capex is expected to be similar to that of fy15/16
* Plan to bring our expenditure in marketing and advertising at a lower level in FY16/17
* Fy turnover HK$17.79 billion versus HK$19.42 billion a year ago
* Net profit of HK$21 million for FY15/16, after a net loss of HK$3.70 billion last year
* Short-Term outlook for FY16/17 is based on immediate priorities presented in this letter.
* Gross profit margin should remain stable level or achieve a modest increase
* Will continue to moderately invest in retail stores refurbishment, omnichannel initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources