Sept 20 Japfa Ltd

* Initial capital subscription for JVCO is US$6 million, of which SGF will contribute US$2.4 million (40%) and Cargill will contribute us$3.6 million (60%)

* Transaction is not expected to have a material effect on net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of group for current financial year

* Unit entered into a joint venture agreement

* SGF will fund its investment in JVCO through internal resources and/or bank borrowings

* JVCO will commence manufacturing operations on or about in six months' time (1q2017)

* JV with Pt Cargill food investment Indonesia and Cargill Meats (Thailand) in relation to Pt Cahaya Gunung Foods