UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 20 Fesco
* Says FESCO and Rusagro signed an agreement of intent to arrange a special-purpose technology based on the Vladivostok Commercial Sea Port (part of FESCO Group) infrastructure to handle export agricultural products
* The agreement is intended to optimize the supply logistics of Rusagro goods to the Asia Pacific countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources