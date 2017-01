Sept 20 Dios Fastigheter AB :

* Buys retail property in Are, Åre Mörviken 2:91, from Coop Nord Ekonomiska Förening

* Yearly rental value is estimated to about 4 million Swedish crowns

* Transaction takes form as company transaction

* Underlying property value amounts to 36 million crowns and change of possession will be at end of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)