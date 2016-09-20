Sept 20 Stillfront Group AB (publ) :

* Its Studio Simutronics closes co-publishing agreement with Tilting Point

* Simutronics Corp has entered into a co-publishing agreement regarding a new mobile game with New York based publishing partner Tilting Point

* Simutronics will retain all rights to IP related to game

* Tilting Point will provide comprehensive publishing services and market game globally

