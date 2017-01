Sept 20 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd :

* Indicative announcement regarding the share transfer agreement at nil consideration entered into among relevant parties

* Sinotrans & CSC and its unit intended to transfer 22.2 million shares in co held by them to Guoxin Investment

* As a result of transfer at nil consideration, Sinotrans & CSC and Wuhan Changjiang Shipping Company will cease to hold transferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: