BRIEF-Jordan's Comprehensive Leasing board proposes 18 PCT dividend for 2016
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
Sept 20 CYBG Plc :
* Notes are expected to be transferred by NAB to settlement manager, for onward transfer to purchasers, on Sept. 22 2016
* Commitments to purchase have been received in relation to a resale of all of its 450 mln stg 8 pct fixed rate notes which were issued on Feb. 8 2016
* Purchase price payable by any purchaser in this resale is 933.1694 stg per 1,000 stg in principal amount of notes so purchased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* FY net profit 9.3 million dinars versus 15.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago