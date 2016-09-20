BRIEF-Jordan's Comprehensive Leasing board proposes 18 PCT dividend for 2016
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago
Sept 20 Yueshou Environmental Holdings Ltd:
* discloseable Transaction In Relation To Provision Of Loan
* Lender, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement with borrower and guarantor
* Lender agreed to grant to borrower a loan in principal amount of HK$20 million
* Loan will be funded by internal resources of group
* FY net profit 9.3 million dinars versus 15.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago