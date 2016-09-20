BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Sept 20 ITV Plc :
* ITV invests in GINX TV
* Has invested 1.55 mln stg in cash for a 16.5 pct stake in Ginx TV, owner of UK & Ireland's only 24-hour eSports TV channel, GINX eSports TV
* Says both ITV and SKY have option to acquire further holdings in Ginx TV
* If either party does not take up its option, remaining party may have option to acquire 100 pct
* Sky has invested an equal stake in Ginx TV
* Both ITV and SKY have option to acquire further holdings in Ginx TV
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)