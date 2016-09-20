Sept 20 Suominen Oyj :

* Revises its outlook, sees net sales and comparable operating profit for 2016 expected not to reach the level of 2015

* Earlier estimated FY 2016 net sales and comparable operating profit to improve from year 2015

* "We expect sales volumes in tons in full year 2016 to remain at healthy level of 2015"

* Estimates sales prices to fall short of those of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)