Hollywood producers name "La La Land" the year's best film
LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 Hollywood producers named the musical "La La Land" the best film of 2016 on Saturday at a ceremony marked by criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
Sept 20 New Delhi Television Ltd
* IT Department says tax on co's total income, interest u/s 234b of act was inadvertently charged for a lesser period
* Tax demand raised vide order stands enhanced by INR 127.1 million Source text: bit.ly/2cjJMvN Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, Jan 28 Hollywood producers named the musical "La La Land" the best film of 2016 on Saturday at a ceremony marked by criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
DUBAI, Jan 29 Viva Kuwait reported a 6.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.