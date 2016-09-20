Sept 20 Suncentury Group:

* Proposes to raise gross proceeds of not less than approximately hk$901.4 million

* Company entered into cb subscription agreement with fame select

* Net proceeds from rights issue after deducting related expenses are estimated to be not less than approximately hk$892.9 million

* fame select has agreed to subscribe for and company has conditionally agreed to issue convertible bonds in amount of hk$570 million