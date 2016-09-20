Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 20 Universal Technologies Holdings Ltd :
* Universal Tech-connected Transaction
* Deal for consideration of hk$9 million
* Consideration for proposed acquisition will be funded from internal resources of group
* Purchaser (a direct wholly- owned subsidiary of company) and vendor entered into acquisition agreement
* Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire from vendor, and vendor agreed to sell, entire issued share capital of target company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)