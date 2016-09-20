Sept 20 REMGRO LTD :

* Audited summary consolidated results for the year ended 30 June 2016 and cash dividend declaration

* FY HEPS down from 1,555.0 cents to 1,143.9 cents

* Says final gross dividend of 275 cents (2015: 259 cents)

* Comparable headline earnings up 2.6 pct from 7.34 bln to 7.53 bln due to better performances by its banking, insurance, healthcare and industrial platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)