UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 20 REMGRO LTD :
* Audited summary consolidated results for the year ended 30 June 2016 and cash dividend declaration
* FY HEPS down from 1,555.0 cents to 1,143.9 cents
* Says final gross dividend of 275 cents (2015: 259 cents)
* Comparable headline earnings up 2.6 pct from 7.34 bln to 7.53 bln due to better performances by its banking, insurance, healthcare and industrial platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources