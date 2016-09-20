Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 20 Tronics Microsystems SA :
* H1 net loss group share EUR 2.6 million ($2.90 million) versus loss of EUR 1.2 million year ago
* H1 current operating loss EUR 2.4 million versus loss of EUR 1.1 million year ago
* H1 revenue EUR 3.1 million versus EUR 4.2 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/2cF2mS3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)