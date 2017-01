Sept 20 Moody's:

* Moody's On Atlantic County - AA2 rating reflects the county's sizeable tax base, average socioeconomic profile, and adequate current fund balance

* Moody's assigns AA2 to Atlantic Cnty, NJ'S $14.6M Guar. Go bonds and MIG 1 to $8M GUAR. BANS; outlook negative

* Moody's On Atlantic County - Negative outlook reflects county's exposure to ongoing credit pressure in atlantic city and its casino sector Source - (bit.ly/2cZZyyH)