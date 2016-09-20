UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 21 Fonterra:
* Increased its 2016/17 forecast farmgate milk price by 50 cents to $5.25 per kgms
* Milk production in key dairying regions globally is reducing in response to low milk prices
* Milk production in EU for 2016 is beginning to flatten out and New Zealand milk collection is currently more than 3 % lower than last season
* While some improvement seen in GDT auction prices recently, high NZD/USD exchange rate is offsetting some gains
* "There is still volatility in global dairy markets"
* Total payout available to farmers in current season is forecast to be $5.75 to $5.85 before retentions
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources