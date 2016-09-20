Sept 20 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

* Nu skin enterprises inc says has reached a resolution with u.s. Securities and exchange commission

* Anticipates delivering third-quarter revenue at high end of, or slightly above, its previous guidance of $560 to $580 million

* Nu skin enterprises inc says resolution with u.s. Sec will fully resolve co's previously disclosed sec investigation in its entirety

* Q3 revenue view $581.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sec found co's books and records and internal controls related to a charitable contribution in china in 2013 were insufficient

* Company agreed to pay $765,688 to the sec in relation to settlement