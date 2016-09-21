Sept 20 (Reuters) -
* Moody's on Ismlamic Finance - Sector has potential for
more growth, especially in countries in which penetration of
islamic banking assets is low
* Moody's on Ismlamic Finance - Growth in Islamic insurance
sector is also slowing, but Moody's expects it to remain at
double digit levels into 2017
* Moody's on Ismlamic Finance - Growth in Islamic insurance
sector is also slowing, but Moody's expects gross contributions
to reach $20 billion by 2017
* Moody's: Prospects remain robust for Islamic finance
despite subdued sukuk issuance
* Moody's: New sukuk issuance volumes in 2016 are expected
to remain flat, at around $70 billion
* Moody's: Expect increased sukuk issuance into 2017 from
sovereigns, banks and corporates in gulf, as regional financing
needs increase amid lower oil prices
Source : (bit.ly/2cBDhFA)