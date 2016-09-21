Sept 21 Evotec AG
* Says goal is development of multiple clinical candidates
for treatment of kidney diseases such as chronic kidney disease
in diabetes patients
* Says partners will share responsibilities during
pre-clinical development of potential clinical candidates
* Says will receive a minimum of eur 14 m over contract
period including research payments and an undisclosed licence
fee
* Says is eligible to receive pre-clinical, clinical and
sales milestones of potentially over eur 300 m as well as tiered
royalties of up to low double-digit percentage of net sales
* Says evotec and bayer partner to develop new treatments to
fight kidney diseases
