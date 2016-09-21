UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 21 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd :
* Appointment of new chief executive officer and financial director
* Tsogo has nominated a new CEO and FD for company and board has approved these nominations
* Keith Randall has been appointed to position of CEO at hospitality with effect from Jan. 1 2017
* Vincent Joyner's termination as CEO and a member of board is announced with effect from Dec. 31 2016
* Appointed Mara de Lima as financial director, effective 30 Sept. 2016
* Riaan Erasmus who has been acting financial director of hospitality will continue in role of senior group financial & treasury manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources