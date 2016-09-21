Sept 21 Adveo Group International SA :

* Announces admission of promissory note program of up to 50.0 million euros ($55.7 million) to alternative fixed income market (MARF) with Banco Sabadell as an arranger

* The aim of the program is to diversify the sources of company's financing Source text for Eikon:

