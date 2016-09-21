UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 21 Bossini International Holdings Ltd
* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company HK$292.1 million versus HK$115.4 million
* Group's revenue for year under review decreased by 8% to HK$2.32 billion
* Proposed special final dividend hk1.22 cents per ordinary share
* Near-Term outlook for retail sales is still subject to a large degree of uncertainty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources