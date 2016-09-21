Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 21 Intracom Holdings SA :
* H1 turnover 185.4 million euros ($206.70 million) versus 184.3 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 12.1 million euros versus 15.5 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 2.3 million euros versus profit 1.0 million euros year ago
* Its unit Intrakat H1 turnover 95.6 million euros versus 68.1 million euros year ago
* Its unit Intrakat H1 EBITDA 8.2 million euros versus 7.0 million euros year ago
* Its unit Intrakat H1 EBT 1.7 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2d1k9ml Further company coverage:, ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)