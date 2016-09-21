Sept 21 HLH Group Limited :

* Termination With Yanjian Group For The Construction Project Of D'seaview In Sihanoukville, Cambodia

* Yanjian group was unable to comply with terms set forth in fidic contract

* Transaction not expected to have any material impact on financial performance of hlh for financial year ending 31 december 2016.

* Company and yanjian group have mutually entered into a termination agreement

* Refers to announcement dated 21 july 2016 in relation to award of d'seaview construction project to yanjian group

