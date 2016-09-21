Sept 21 Imperial Innovations Group Plc :

* Innovations invests 5.1 mln stg in Artios Pharma Limited

* Following this investment innovations will hold a 14.9 pct interest in company

* Artios is a private biotech company, focused on the development of novel DNA Damage Response (DDR) cancer therapies