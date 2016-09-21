Motor racing-Silverstone upbeat after F1 ownership change
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
Sept 21 Cancer Genetics Inc -
* Announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Bio Analytical Research Corporation
* Partnership to have immediate focus on immuno-oncology, hematological cancers and lung cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 28 The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
DUBAI, Jan 28 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday it was no time to build walls between nations and criticised steps towards cancelling world trade agreements, without naming new U.S. President Donald Trump.
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.