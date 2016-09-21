Sept 21 Ecommerce Alliance AG :

* EBIT fell from 718 thousand euros ($800,354.60)in the first half of 2015 to 221 thousand euros in the first half of 2016

* For the full year 2016 targets a turnover of around 20 million euros and a positive net result

* Half-Year sales at 8.900 million euros (previous year: 40.174 million euros)

* H1 loss of 69 thousand euros, in the same period from January to June 2015, the consolidated profit was 458 thousand euros

