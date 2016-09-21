UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 21 Omskshina :
* Says decides to increase its share capital by issuing 2.5 million of ordinary shares under closed subscription
* Says shares are priced at 470 roubles ($7.29) per share Source text: bit.ly/2d3PJ5T Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources