Sept 21 Greenbay Properties Ltd:

* Says the co increased amount of capital raised to about ZAR2.25 billion through placing of 1 562 500 000 new shares

* Says new shares placed at a price of R1.44 per share on South African register and GBP0.079 on Mauritian register