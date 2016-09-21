Sept 21 Monsanto Co :

* Bayer is committed to make divestitures if required up to $1.6 billion to obtain antitrust approvals for merger

* With respect to Bayer deal, Monsanto is subject to no-shop provisions

* "too soon" to say which portfolio areas of bayer may be divested, but "confident" that required regulatory approvals will be obtained

* Monsanto will not be continuing its share repurchase program, co says in Monsanto-Bayer merger agreement investor Q&A