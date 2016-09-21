BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
Sept 21 Future Land Development Holdings:
* Qingmao property will acquire entire equity interest in yulong real estate held by future land wanjia
* Consideration shall be paid by qingmao property in one lump sum upon completion of disposal
* Board of directors of project company will consist of 5 directors
* Expected that there is no gain or loss before tax from disposal for company
* Company does not expect any material financial impact on company's assets or liabilities from entering into of agreement
* discloseable Transaction Entering Into Joint Development Agreement With China Jinmao
* Future land wanjia and yulong real estate entered into agreement with qingmao property
* Future land wanjia and qingmao property will hold equity interest in project company as to 51% and 49%, respectively
* Consideration for disposal under equity transfer agreement will be rmb1.81 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.