Sept 21 Future Land Development Holdings:

* Qingmao property will acquire entire equity interest in yulong real estate held by future land wanjia

* Consideration shall be paid by qingmao property in one lump sum upon completion of disposal

* Board of directors of project company will consist of 5 directors

* Expected that there is no gain or loss before tax from disposal for company

* Company does not expect any material financial impact on company's assets or liabilities from entering into of agreement

* discloseable Transaction Entering Into Joint Development Agreement With China Jinmao

* Future land wanjia and yulong real estate entered into agreement with qingmao property

* Future land wanjia and qingmao property will hold equity interest in project company as to 51% and 49%, respectively

* Consideration for disposal under equity transfer agreement will be rmb1.81 billion