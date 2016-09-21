Sept 21 HC International Inc :

* Purchaser has decided to terminate transactions contemplated under framework agreement

* After termination, Beijing Zhixing Ruijing will continue to be a subsidiary of company

* Application has been made for resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 22 september 2016

* Termination will have no material adverse impact on existing operation, management and prospects of group