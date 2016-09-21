Sept 21 Viacom Inc
* Viacom board acts to position the company for future
growth
* Viacom's quarterly dividend will be adjusted to $0.20 per
share
* Will shortly access debt markets in order to improve
liquidity and financial flexibility
* Tom Dooley agreed to remain in his position through
November 15, 2016
* Q4 reported earnings per share are expected to be $0.55 to
$0.60
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company is reducing its dividend payout
* Tom Dooley, interim president and chief executive officer,
has informed board of his decision to depart company
* Company expects that adjusted diluted earnings per share
for fiscal Q4 will be in range of $0.65 to $0.70
* Adjusted diluted earnings per share revision accounts for
a programming impairment charge of $115 million in its filmed
entertainment segment in its fiscal Q4
* Has ended process of seeking a minority investor in
Paramount Pictures at this time, in order to consider all
options available to company.
