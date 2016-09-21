UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 21 Digital Bros SpA :
* Unit 505 Games sells 8.5 million Starbreeze B shares for the gross value of about 20.9 million euros ($23.30 million)
* Still owns 3,275,532 Starbreeze B shares Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources