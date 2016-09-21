BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
Sept 21 Aves One AG :
* Effective sept. 21, 2016 Peter Kampf and and Jürgen Bauer are appointed to the board for the period of three years
* At the same time Daniel L. Grosch steps down from the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.