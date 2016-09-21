Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 21 Huge Group Ltd :
* Update on acquisition of Connectnet Broadband Wireless (Pty) Ltd and renewal of cautionary announcement
* Memorandum of agreement is now unconditional
* 55 pct of initial deal consideration (R151,250,000) shall be settled by Huge through issue to relevant shareholders of as many ordinary shares
* Intends placing placement shares by way of a book build Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)