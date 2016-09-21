Sept 21 Huge Group Ltd :

* Update on acquisition of Connectnet Broadband Wireless (Pty) Ltd and renewal of cautionary announcement

* Memorandum of agreement is now unconditional

* 55 pct of initial deal consideration (R151,250,000) shall be settled by Huge through issue to relevant shareholders of as many ordinary shares

* Intends placing placement shares by way of a book build