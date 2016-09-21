Sept 21 Frontier Communications Corp :
* Frontier Communications Corp - Sees adjusted EBITDA of
approximately $1 billion for Q3 OF 2016 - SEC Filing
* Frontier Communications Corp - Anticipates that its
adjusted EBITDA in Q4 will increase sequentially
* Frontier Communications Corp sees $400 million in run rate
expense reductions over next three years
* Frontier Communications Corp sees $250 million of expense
reductions by mid-year 2017
* Frontier Communications Corp sees achieving remaining $150
million in expense savings by mid-year-2019
Source text (bit.ly/2cRhjzQ)
