Sept 21 China Fortune Financial Group Ltd :

* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Company conditionally agreed to issue, convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of HK$390 million

* Credit arising from capital reduction in amount of hk$307.7 million be applied towards offsetting accumulated losses of company

* Upon full conversion of convertible bonds at conversion price, a total of 6.50 billion conversion shares will be issued