BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
Sept 21 China Fortune Financial Group Ltd :
* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement
* Company conditionally agreed to issue, convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of HK$390 million
* Credit arising from capital reduction in amount of hk$307.7 million be applied towards offsetting accumulated losses of company
* Upon full conversion of convertible bonds at conversion price, a total of 6.50 billion conversion shares will be issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.