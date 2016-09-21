BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
Sept 21 International Personal Finance Plc :
* Adrian Gardner, chief financial officer, has resigned in order to pursue an alternative business opportunity
* He has today stepped down from board and will leave business in due course
* Gardner leave after handover to Justin Lockwood, co's head of finance, who will become interim CFO, has been completed
* Board is pleased to confirm that 2016 trading continues to be in line with its expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.