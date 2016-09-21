Sept 21 Continental Holdings Limited :

* Continental H-very Substantial Disposal And Resumption Of Trading

* Vendor (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), purchaser and company (as guarantor of vendor) entered into agreement

* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, and vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, sale share and sale loans

* Deal for an aggregate consideration of hk$1.13 billion

* Trading in shares of company was halted with effect from 20 september 2016 pending publication of announcement

* Co intends to use part of net sale proceeds from disposal to repay certain bank borrowings and release related mortgage on property

* Expected to record an estimated net gain from disposal of approximately hk$103 million

* Expected to record an estimated net gain from disposal of approximately hk$103 million