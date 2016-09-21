BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
Sept 21 Sunac China Holdings Ltd :
* Sunac-discloseable Transaction: Subscription Of Shares In Jinke Property
* Unit received confirmation from Jinke Property that application by Jujin Property for Jinke shares in relation to private share placement of Jinke property has been accepted
* Total consideration payable by Jujin Property for subscription is RMB 4 billion
* Subscription price of RMB 4.41 per Jinke share
* Consideration for subscription will be settled by internal resources of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Twenty billion euros earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.