Sept 21 RNTS Media NV :

* H1 pro-forma revenues accelerated by 90% to 94.8 million euros ($105.59 million)and EBITDA improved to -5.5 million euros

* Introduced guidance for 2017 with more than 240 million euros in gross revenues and EBITDA break-even on a run-rate basis for end of year

* Upgraded guidance for pro-forma gross revenues from more than 160 million euros to more than 185 million euros for 2016